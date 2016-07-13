The First Seven Stars Hotel Opened in Shanghai

A super luxury hotel opened its door last week on the Bund, the renowned European-style waterfront in Shanghai. Wanda Reign is the first seven stars hotel to open in China and one of the few of its kind in the world.

The owner is none other than Wang Sicong, son of the real estate tycoon and China’s wealthiest man Wang Jianlin, founder of Dalian Wanda Group, the biggest real estate company in China.

The hotel looks like an art and antique museum due to the numerous unique pieces created by contemporary Chinese artists. The staff outfits have been designed by Laurence Xu, the first Chinese designer to integrate Paris Fashion Week.

Each of the 193 rooms features an iPad, and the decoration is very much inspired by an Art Deco aesthetic offering a choice of two styles: modern glamour beige and dark mahogany brown with Magnolia patterns. Besides, bathrooms come with Hermes and L’Occitane items.

For the wealthiest, we recommend the 288sqm Chairman suite which comprises a lounge, a dining room, a cellar, a bar, an office, a huge bedroom, a sauna and a Jacuzzi.

To top it all, the rooftop terrace features a restaurant led by the French chef Marc Meneau. For those seeking more local flavours, Wanda Reign also boasts a traditional Chinese and a Japanese restaurants.

To celebrate the launch of the hotel, some rooms are currently available at $453 per night.